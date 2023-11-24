Anyone seeking C-of-O in FCT must provide NIN, BVN —Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday revealed that applicants for a C-of-O in the FCT are required to provide their National Identity Number (NIN), and business entities must provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wike stated that the new measure is to guarantee security is in place and mentioned that there are people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with similar names.

The FCT Minister said, “There are people who have lands in the area councils, and by the FCT Act, all lands belong to the FCT; no Area Council has the power to allocate land or issue you a C-of-O. In order to rectify these anomalies, we’ve set up a council to look into this, as we don’t want to go back and cause some problems for individuals who have land and certificates.

Read Also: Rivers govt redeploys Assembly clerk as political crisis rages

“What we did was inform them to come for proper documentation for the C-of-O. We noticed a lot of discrepancies in the claiming of C-of-O. So, we have the verbal approval of the president, and we’re waiting for it to be official.

“We’ve come up with the idea that every allottee must supply his NIN, and this will help with security as anyone could come to you to claim a C-of-O. So, anyone cannot come up to claim a C-of-O. This is one of the features.

“Also, since corporate bodies don’t have NINs, they have to submit their BVN.

“In the process of introducing this feature, we discovered that so many people have not registered, and now they have to register,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now