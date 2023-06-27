News
Money laundering: Court adjourns ex-Lagos attorney-general, Shasore’s trial to October 4
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the state’s former Attorney-General, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, for alleged money laundering till October 4.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant on a four-count charge of money laundering on October 20, 2022.
The commission accused the former AG of making a cash payment of $100,000 to one Olufolakemi Adelore through one Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin on November 18, 2014.
EFCC also alleged that the defendant made a cash payment of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.
The offences, according to the commission, contravened the provisions of sections 1(a) 16(1)(d), 18(c), and 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).
Shasore, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.
READ ALSO: Court grants ex-Lagos AG, Shasore’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment
At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Bala Sanga announced an appearance for the prosecution while Mr. Olawale Akoni (SAN) appeared for the defendant.
Akoni told the court that the matter for the day was for a hearing of their application filed on February 17.
He, however, told the court that there were some developments in the matter, which might affect the hearing of the application.
The counsel reminded the court that a similar case was also pending at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja.
He, therefore, asked for an adjournment to enable parties succinctly exhaust discussions and reach an agreement on the matters.
The prosecution counsel did not object to his colleague’s plea for adjournment.
Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till October 4 for hearing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...