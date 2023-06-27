Money laundering: Court adjourns ex-Lagos attorney-general, Shasore’s trial to October 4

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the state’s former Attorney-General, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, for alleged money laundering till October 4.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant on a four-count charge of money laundering on October 20, 2022.

The commission accused the former AG of making a cash payment of $100,000 to one Olufolakemi Adelore through one Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin on November 18, 2014.

EFCC also alleged that the defendant made a cash payment of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The offences, according to the commission, contravened the provisions of sections 1(a) 16(1)(d), 18(c), and 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Shasore, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Bala Sanga announced an appearance for the prosecution while Mr. Olawale Akoni (SAN) appeared for the defendant.

Akoni told the court that the matter for the day was for a hearing of their application filed on February 17.

He, however, told the court that there were some developments in the matter, which might affect the hearing of the application.

The counsel reminded the court that a similar case was also pending at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja.

He, therefore, asked for an adjournment to enable parties succinctly exhaust discussions and reach an agreement on the matters.

The prosecution counsel did not object to his colleague’s plea for adjournment.

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till October 4 for hearing.

