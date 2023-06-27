Leading Nigeria one of hardest challenges in life – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday described the task of leading Nigeria as one of the hardest challenges in life.

The former president, who stated this in his Eid-el-Kabir message, signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said leadership entails the cooperation and support of all citizens.

Buhari urged Nigerians to fully support President Bola Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

He also wished Nigerian Muslims a happy Sallah and those on the Hajj pilgrimage a safe return home.

Buhari handed over power to Tinubu after completing his eight-year rule on May 29.

“Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.

“Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens,” the ex-president stated.

