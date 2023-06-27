Again, Zamfara govt rules out negotiation with bandits, others

The Zamfara State government on Tuesday ruled out negotiation with bandits or other criminals in the country.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada stated this while addressing journalists on the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal and that of his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, in the state.

The Matawalle administration had in 2021 initiated a peace move with the bandits but dropped the plan in September of the same year due to persistent bandit attacks on rural communities in the state.

At the briefing, the SSG stressed that the state government would wage war against the criminals until they were flushed out of the state.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its activities.

Nakwada revealed that the state government was in talks with the National Examination Council (NECO) to resolve the backlog of unpaid examination fees by the last administration.

