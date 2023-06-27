News
Again, Zamfara govt rules out negotiation with bandits, others
The Zamfara State government on Tuesday ruled out negotiation with bandits or other criminals in the country.
The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada stated this while addressing journalists on the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal and that of his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, in the state.
The Matawalle administration had in 2021 initiated a peace move with the bandits but dropped the plan in September of the same year due to persistent bandit attacks on rural communities in the state.
At the briefing, the SSG stressed that the state government would wage war against the criminals until they were flushed out of the state.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its activities.
Nakwada revealed that the state government was in talks with the National Examination Council (NECO) to resolve the backlog of unpaid examination fees by the last administration.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...