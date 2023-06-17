Police complies with court order, returns ex-Gov Matawalle’s vehicles

The Zamfara State Police Command has returned all vehicles taken from the house of former governor Bello Matawalle in the state.

Police operatives had on June 10 impounded 40 vehicles during raids on the former governor’s houses in Gusau and Maradun town.

But Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, in a ruling delivered on June 15 ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles to return them to Matawalle’s houses within 48 hours.

The judge, who gave the order in a suit filed by the ex-governor, also restrained the Inspector-General of Police and the Zamfara State Police Commissioner from taking any further action on the matter.

The command’s spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Gusau.

He said the vehicles had been returned in compliance with the court order.

Abubakar said: “Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle.

“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau, as I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody.”

