News
Police complies with court order, returns ex-Gov Matawalle’s vehicles
The Zamfara State Police Command has returned all vehicles taken from the house of former governor Bello Matawalle in the state.
Police operatives had on June 10 impounded 40 vehicles during raids on the former governor’s houses in Gusau and Maradun town.
But Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, in a ruling delivered on June 15 ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles to return them to Matawalle’s houses within 48 hours.
The judge, who gave the order in a suit filed by the ex-governor, also restrained the Inspector-General of Police and the Zamfara State Police Commissioner from taking any further action on the matter.
READ ALSO: Zamfara govt recovers over 40 vehicles from Matawalle
The command’s spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Gusau.
He said the vehicles had been returned in compliance with the court order.
Abubakar said: “Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle.
“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau, as I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...