Zamfara govt recovers over 40 vehicles from Matawalle

Zamfara State government has recovered over 40 vehicles from ex-Governor Bello Matawalle in the state

Police operatives on Friday morning stormed the former governor’s residence in Gusau and other parts of the state where they impounded the vehicles.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaiman Idris, who confirmed the development in a statement in Gusau, said the operation followed an order by the state High Court.

He added that the operatives obtained a search warrant before the operation.

The statement read: “Recall that the Zamfara State Government has communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.

“We also lodged an official complaint with the police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government Area, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including three bulletproof vehicles and eight SUVs.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to recover all that belongs to the people. Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara. Recovering the proceeds of crime and public assets is a critical part of our rescue mission.”

