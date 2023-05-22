QuickRead: Matawalle under EFCC’s radar for alleged graft. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced last week that the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, was under investigation for alleged corruption.

This and four other stories we tracked were among the major news high points last week.

1. Matawalle under EFCC’s radar for alleged graft



On May 18, the commission said Gov Matawalle was under its watch for an alleged diversion of N70 billion meant for the execution of contracts in his state.

EFCC was reacting to the governor’s demand for the anti-graft agency to beam its searchlight on other corrupt public officials through a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah.

The statement read: “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a ‘thief’’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘thieves’ are caught?

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when, and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class.”

Why it matters

The EFCC’s decision to go after Matawalle and other outgoing governors is not surprising considering the profligacy of the state chief executives in the last eight years.

Although official corruption is prevalent in Nigeria, the problem is by no means exclusive to the state in a country where the stealing of public funds has been accepted as statecraft.

This reinforces the call for a review of the country’s criminal justice system which has failed abysmally to curb bad behaviors but is rigged to punish the poor people or those otherwise lacking the power or resources to purchase influence.

The continuous pardon of individuals convicted for corruption not only erodes public confidence in the failing anti-graft crusade but further emboldens those looting the country’s commonwealth and undermines institutions put in place to correct societal flaws.

2. Tinubu, Blinken phone conversation



The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, last week had a telephone conversation with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of his May 29 inauguration as Nigeria’s leader.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued on May 17 by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, promised to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

The statement read: “The President-elect said that among his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen our democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.”

Why it matters

The telephone conversation initiated by the US Secretary of State suggests Washington’s recognition of the February 25 election won by Tinubu.

The US might have also come to the conclusion that despite the resentments that trailed the election, isolated incidents recorded during the exercise did not substantially affect its outcome.

However, the development notwithstanding the need to reform the country’s electoral process to deliver elections acceptable to all cannot be wished away basically by sentiments.

3. Resident doctors’ warning strike



The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on May 17 began a five-day warning strike to protest the Federal Government’s refusal to address its demands.

In a letter signed by the NARD President, Dr. Innocent Orji, and Secretary-General, Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, and addressed to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the association decried the government to address its demands before the expiration of the May 13 ultimatum on the matter.

The letter read: “Regrettably sir, these issues have remained unresolved despite several attempts by NARD to get government to resolve them.

“Rising from her Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council Meeting on Monday, 15th May 2023, NARD NEC resolved to embark on a Five – Day warning Strike commencing by 8:00 am on Wednesday, 17th May 2023, hoping that government would see the need to resolve these issues urgently to avoid a further crisis in the health sector.”

Why it matters

The latest strike by resident doctors has again raised doubt on government’s commitment to the development of the health sector after several failed promises.

It also confirms the belief that the government cannot be trusted to honour agreements freely signed with trade unions in the country.

The neglect of the country’s health sector has been largely responsible for the medical pilgrimage that has become the acceptable order in the government circle with officials hopping on the next flight abroad in search of cures for all forms of ailment.

However, all hope may not be lost with the expectation that the incoming administration will correct the failings of the past and fix the rot in the sector.

4. US embassy staff attack



Gunmen on May 16 opened fire on the vehicles conveying the United States Consulate staff in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State and killed nine persons.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement in Awka, listed the victims as Jefferson Obayuwane (DSS), Sunday Prince Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Kaye, Monday, Bukar . A. Kabuiki (Police), Emmanuel Lukpata (Police), Friday Morgan (Police), and Adamu Andrew (Police).

He said: “The information about the incident was received by Anambra State Police Command through an official of the US consulate.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the officials of the US Consulate were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru Local Government Area before they were attacked along the Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru LGA by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).”

Why it matters

The attack on the US embassy convoy speaks to the growing state of lawlessness in the South-East.

The frequent killing and abduction of innocent citizens by non-state agents have again reinforced the call for the federal government to find a political solution to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist agitation in order to restore calm in the zone.

5. Yari’s push for Senate president



The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on May 15 vowed to continue his push for the senate presidency.

Yari, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said nobody can stop him from vying for the senate president because it was his constitutional right.

He insisted that no individual has the exclusive power to decide who leads the National Assembly.

He said: “Am I wrong when I asked them to choose me? There is nothing wrong with that. I’m exercising my constitutional responsibility.

“I’m not kicking anything against my party or against anyone. But I’m saying that I’m trying to get the indulgence of my colleagues to trust me and hire me.”

Why it matters

The jostle for the senate presidency by Yari and his likes means the APC members have not learned a lesson from the 2015 disagreement that led to the emergence of Bukola Saraki as the country’s number three citizen against the party’s wish.

The latest drama in the quest for the senate leadership makes politics an intriguing game with politicians having inordinate ambitions constantly pushing to outwit each other using all manners of tricks in the game.

By Hamed Shobiye

