Court to rule on ex-Gov Matawalle’s bid to stop corruption investigation August 30

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed August 30 for ruling on the suit filed by a former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him for alleged corruption.

The commission had earlier this year declared its intention to investigate Matawalle for alleged N70 billion from the state treasury.

Determined to stop the investigation, the ex-governor approached the court to stop the EFCC from going ahead with the exercise.

He listed the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the attorney-general of the federation as respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/753/2023.

Matawalle, who is one of the 45 ministerial nominees confirmed by the Senate on Monday, insisted that a subsisting judgment of the court’s Gusau division had restrained the EFCC from prosecuting him.

In an affidavit supporting the suit filed through his counsel, Kehinde Akinlolu, the ex-governor argued that the corruption allegations levelled against him by the anti-graft agency were aimed at tarnishing his image.

He urged the court to restrain the respondents from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting him on the “fabricated allegations.”

The EFCC counsel, M. K Hussein, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

Justice Mohammed adjourned the matter till August 30 for ruling.

