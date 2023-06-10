APC urges IGP to investigate invasion of ex-Gov Matawalle’s residence in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the alleged vandalisation of former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle’s residence by security operatives.

Police operatives on Friday morning stormed the former governor’s residence in Gusau and other parts of the state where they impounded over 40 vehicles.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaiman Idris, who confirmed the development in a statement in Gusau, said the operation followed an order by the state High Court.

He added that the operatives obtained a search warrant before the operation.

The APC Publicity Secretary, North-West, Alhaji Musa Mada, who made the call at a news conference in Kaduna, said the invasion of the ex-governor’s residence violated sections 34, 35, 37, 41, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “Our inquiry at both the Gusau and Maradu residences of Bello Matawalle confirmed that there was no warrant or anything for that matter presented to the people when the act was carried out by the invaders.

“Furthermore, residences of other government officials that worked with Matawalle during his four-year administration were also invaded and some of their personal vehicles were carted away by the same group.

“If an investigation is not taken, hoodlums may wear uniforms and attack perceived enemies in the name of such operations.

“As a party, we will not tolerate that and we will watch closely how the authorities concerned will handle the situation so that we will know whether the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) are working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Nigeria.”

Muda urged the party supporters and Matawalle’s loyalists to remain calm and not take laws into their hands pending investigation by police authorities.

