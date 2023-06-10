Politics
Tribunal views Obi’s first video evidence in petition against Tinubu
The presidential election petition tribunal on Saturday viewed the first video evidence presented by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party.
Obi and LP are challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the suit.
The court had on Friday admitted the flash drive of the videos in evidence.
At the resumed hearing of the petition on Saturday, the two videos were played before the court.
The videos were produced through two subpoenas dated May 30 and June 6 and served on the Channels Television.
The first one contained the interview of the INEC chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, before the election.
The second one was that of the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.
The videos were tendered through a subpoenaed witness from Channels TV, Mr. Lucky Obowo-Isawode.
All respondents in the petition objected to the videos but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.
The petitioners through their counsel, Jubrin Okitepa tendered in evidence form EC40GEU from six local government areas of Benue State.
They equally tendered form EC40OG (1) from one local area of Benue and also a copy of INEC certified true copy of the form in respect of Benue.
The panel marked and admitted all in evidence.
The respondents ‘ counsel objected to the evidence but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.
The panel adjourned further hearing of the petition till Tuesday.
