Politics
Presidential election tribunal admits Obi’s video flash drives in evidence
The presidential election petition tribunal on Friday admitted two video flash drives in evidence brought by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, through a subpoenaed witness to prove his petition against President Bola Tinubu
Obi and LP in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the suit.
At the resumed hearing of the petition, the counsel for the petitioners, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), told the panel that the proceeding would be conducted by Jubrin Okitepa (SAN).
He said the proceeding would also require software engineering.
A subpoenaed witness from Channels TV named Lucky Obowo-Isawode testified at the proceeding.
The counsel informed the court that two subpoenas dated May 30 and June 6 were served on the television station to produce the video clips.
The video clips, according to Uzuokwu, are the interviews with the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.
READ ALSO: Obidients mob Labour Party factional chairman, Apapa, at presidential election tribunal
The INEC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) and Akin Olujimi (SAN) for President Tinubu did not oppose the witness but objected to the adoption of his statement on oath.
Olujimi insisted that the witness statement on oath was against the provision in the Electoral Act
He said: “It is settled that election petition must be filed within 21 days after the announcement of the election.
“The documents sent out must be accompanied by the petition, list of witnesses, and their statements.
“The witness statement was filed today, three months after the announcement of the results.
“The witness is not competent to testify before this court, this point has been settled in the decision of this court.”
Pinheiro aligned with his colleague’s submission.
“The petitioners were aware of the videos and ought to have filed it along with the petition as required by the law,” he stated.
He, therefore, urged the court to discountenance the adoption and uphold the objection.
