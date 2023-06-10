After initial denial, DSS confirms arrest of suspended CBN gov, Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody.

The service stated in a statement on Saturday signed by Peter Afunanya, it’s

Public Relations Officer that Emefiele is with them “for some investigative reasons”.

He also warned Nigerians and the media “to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this”.

This is after a terse statement same Saturday that had said, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS”.

The embattled Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The suspension of the CBN Governor was announced by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey, through a circular which read:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

