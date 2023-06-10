Emefiele turned CBN into ATM of the Cabal —Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Sani however said as much as he welcomes the suspension of the embattled Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu, a thorough investigation of the activities of the apex bank must be carried out as the suspended governor had turn it into an “Automatic Teller Machine” (ATM), for the “Cabal.”

He added that such an investigation must be carried out by professional auditors outside the CBN.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sani said the move by Tinubu was a welcome development and a good riddance to bad rubbish.

“The eviction of Emefiele is commendable. The appointment of Shonubi as acting Governor is commendable. But the house cleaning of the CBN can only be done by engaging a team of auditors from OUTSIDE of the CBN,” the lawmaker turned social critic wrote.

“Only they can professionally and thoroughly probe the apex Bank and tell the country how the Bank was run under Buhari’s Emefiele.

“The CBN was operated as an ATM of the Cabal, a Canteen and Cash Cow of the parasitic elites of the past administration,” he added.

