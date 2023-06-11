Politics
Is it Yola you want me to go?, Gov Makinde defends trips to President Tinubu in Abuja
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, defended his frequent trips to Abuja in order to consult with President Bola Tinubu.
Makinde spoke at the flag-off ceremony for the dualization of the 8.3 kilometer Akobo-Olorunda road in Oyo.
He also fired an indirect shot at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Makinde was one of the PDP governors who pulled out of the campaign of Atiku at the height of the G-5 rebellion.
The G-5, led by former governor Nyesom Wike, had demanded that Senator Iyioricha Ayu resign as PDP chairman in order to work for Atiku, but the contender for president called their bluff.
President Bola Tinubu, who won the election, later claimed Wike’s assistance was essential to his victory.
READ ALSO:Gov Makinde responds to accusations of betrayal by coalition parties
Wike and Makinde have paid repeated visits to Tinubu at Aso Rock while the G-5 has also met the president.
However, the Oyo governor defended his trips to the president, saying, “As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.”
“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go? Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo State the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.”
Makinde also said the road will provide relief for motorists and residents, adding that it would enhance the development of the axis upon completion.
“We kept our promise and awarded the project and today, we fulfilled our promise and the reconstruction work has started,” declaring that the project will be completed in twelve months,” he noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...