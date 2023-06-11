Is it Yola you want me to go?, Gov Makinde defends trips to President Tinubu in Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, defended his frequent trips to Abuja in order to consult with President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde spoke at the flag-off ceremony for the dualization of the 8.3 kilometer Akobo-Olorunda road in Oyo.

He also fired an indirect shot at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde was one of the PDP governors who pulled out of the campaign of Atiku at the height of the G-5 rebellion.

The G-5, led by former governor Nyesom Wike, had demanded that Senator Iyioricha Ayu resign as PDP chairman in order to work for Atiku, but the contender for president called their bluff.

President Bola Tinubu, who won the election, later claimed Wike’s assistance was essential to his victory.

Wike and Makinde have paid repeated visits to Tinubu at Aso Rock while the G-5 has also met the president.

However, the Oyo governor defended his trips to the president, saying, “As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.”

“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go? Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo State the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.”

Makinde also said the road will provide relief for motorists and residents, adding that it would enhance the development of the axis upon completion.

“We kept our promise and awarded the project and today, we fulfilled our promise and the reconstruction work has started,” declaring that the project will be completed in twelve months,” he noted.

