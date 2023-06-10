Why El-Rufai will play a huge role in Tinubu’s govt – Umahi

The former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, said on Saturday his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, would play a significant role in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The former Kaduna governor has come under criticism over his recent anti-Christian statement.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) had last week counselled the ex-governor to refrain from inflammatory remarks after he tried to whip up religious sentiments on the last general election during a meeting with Islamic clerics in Kaduna.

Umahi, who spoke in an interview on Arise Television, said the president would not abandon El-Rufai because of his contribution to the latter’s victory in the February 25 election.

He stressed that Tinubu would not distance himself from the ex-governor and other loyal party members in their time of trouble.

Umahi said: “Let me say this clearly, the Mr. President that I know is not going to leave out people like El-Rufai and the rest of us who worked very hard for him.

“You can see his (Tinubu) track records. He doesn’t betray anybody. So be very much assured that my good friend El-Rufai is going to play a major role in this government.

“I’m not speaking for Mr. President, but I’m speaking bearing in mind the character of him I know too well.”

