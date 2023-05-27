Politics
Umahi sacks 17 permanent secretaries, retains HoS, 2 commissioners
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday, sacked 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state.
Umahi, who announced the sack at the Valedictory Session of the State Executive Council held in Abakaliki, however, retained 15 permanent secretaries to work with the incoming administration of Francis Nwifuru in the state.
READ ALSO: Umahi swears in four new commissioners 20 days before expiration of tenure
The state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Rita-Mary Okoro, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Religious and Welfare Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Ogbonnaya Abara, and his Aviation Technology counterpart, Mrs. Obianuju Alo, also retained their positions.
Umahi will hand over power to Nwifuru on Monday.
