Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the duo of former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, at the State House, Abuja.

The former governors were among the 48 ministerial nominees the president sent to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Wike was confirmed on Monday while the Senate delayed El-Rufai and two others’ confirmation pending the arrival of security reports on the nominees.

The other affected nominees are the former Managing Director of Nexim Bank, Stella Otokete, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

Although issues discussed by the three leaders have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the appointment to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the president expected to inaugurate the ministers in the coming days.

