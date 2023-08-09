Politics
Okonjo-Iweala disowns letter alleging threats over visit to Tinubu
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Wednesday, dismissed a letter claiming that she came under attack for visiting President Bola Tinubu.
Okonjo-Iweala visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
The meeting was the first between the pair since June when they came together at a leadership summit hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.
A few hours after the meeting, a letter purportedly written by the former minister of finance surfaced on social, claiming that she has come under serious threats for visiting the president.
READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala discusses WTO’s plans to alleviate Nigerians’ sufferings
But in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the WTO chief described the statement as the handiwork of mischief-makers and urged Nigerians to ignore it.
She wrote: “It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on WhatsApp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu.
“That statement circulating is false, in fact wickedly designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement.”
