Okonjo-Iweala discusses WTO’s plans to alleviate Nigerians’ sufferings

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, claims that the purpose of her meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja was to ease the economic misery that Nigerians are currently experiencing.

After the discussion, Okonjo-Iweala spoke with journalists and emphasised that her “quiet visit,” which was not a WTO-sponsored mission, was centred on how to help Nigerians in need.

“We all know that things are very difficult for Nigerians outside; everyone is struggling. I’m here myself on a quiet visit.

“So, this was not really an official WTO mission but we were able to engage with Mr President to talk about ‘what are the kinds of programmes that could be put in place to make sure that the suffering of Nigerians are being alleviated?’”

The WTO boss disclosed that she had “a really good conversation” with Tinubu, which considered community and grassroots programmes that could be put in place to create jobs for young people and supported women and children, whom she underscored were the most vulnerable.

She noted that they discussed the importance of long-term investment opportunities that Nigeria could seize, including in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We also talked about what type of support the WTO – the World Trade Organization – can bring,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

“We’re already working in Nigeria with women, in particular, who own small and medium enterprises, to try to help them upgrade the quality of their products., whether it’s in the agricultural area, in textiles, and in other areas so that they can sell more internationally.”

