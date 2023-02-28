Mixed reactions trail Okonjo-Iweala’s report to WTO on Nigeria’s election

The report by the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on how the Presidential election in Nigeria has played out wasn’t well received by Nigerians.

Okonjo-Iweala in a statement posted on her Twitter page on Monday said the presidential election that was held on Saturday was largely peaceful.

Although, the former minister of finance under former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, said there were some challenges.

“Back in Geneva, happy to have voted & to see Nigeria’s youth in action! All the young people in my village had PVCs & voted. Despite some challenges, thank God for a largely peaceful election.

“We pray for peace to prevail. Wishing all of us & Nigeria well at this important time,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote on Twitter.

Her statement didn’t go down well with Nigerians who trooped to her comment section to question her use of “largely peaceful” when thugs threatened and attacked voters.

They also commented that the uploading of wrong results doesn’t indicate a peaceful election. It was stated that her statement was giving credibility to the election enmeshed in violence and alleged rigging.

The former Lagos State governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi asked that “Please delete this post, Aunty. You’re giving support to a thoroughly fraudulent and completely CORRUPT process.”

Responding to Okonji-Iweala’s post, Onwuasoanya Goddy, said, “Wetin stop am if na play… can you tell how is it peaceful if it was peaceful in some eastern place doesn’t mean it’s peaceful everyone, look at Lagos, port harcourt, kano, Akwa Ibom, imo, and many more”

Sopuruchi Frank debated the outcome reported by the WTO DG, “It appeared peaceful in some States but there was widespread disenfranchisement of many people, especially, in the southeast and south south! .”

Another Twitter user, Eniola with the username @thesavvygirll, defended Okonjo-Iweala’s post, stating, “She was obviously talking about her village, what’s wrong with y’all? She then prayed for peace to prevail, that means she understands that some places weren’t peaceful. Y’all are just looking for who to lash out on. Nawa o!”

