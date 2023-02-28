Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau State.

The former Anambra State governor won in 11 out of the 17 local government areas of the state, while the duo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, won three LGAs each.

Obi won in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos East, Langtang North, Bokkos, Mangu, Bassa, Jos South, Shendam, Pankshin, and Jos North LGAs.

Tinubu triumphed in Wase, Kanam, and Kanke LGAs while the PDP candidate pocketed Quaan Pan, Langtang South, and Mikang LGAs.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Shehu Abdulrahman, who announced the results, said the LP candidate polled 466, 272 votes.

Tinubu got 307, 195 votes while Abubakar scored 243, 808 votes.

