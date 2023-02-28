Tinubu defeats Obi in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won Saturday’s presidential election in Benue State.

He polled 310,468 votes to defeat the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, who garnered 308,372 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 130,081 votes.

The state’s Collation Officer, Prof. Farouk, who announced the election results, said the LP candidate won in 14 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Tinubu won in the nine remaining LGAs.

