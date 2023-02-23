Peter Obi condemns killing of LP candidate in Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the murder of the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Mr Oyibo Chukwu.

Obi reacted to the shocking event on Thursday via a series of tweets.

Chukwu was set ablaze alongside other party members late Wednesday evening at Amaechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Unidentified gunmen were said to have accosted them while riding in a Sienna vehicle and shot at the occupants before setting the vehicle ablaze.

Oyibo and five other members of the party were said to have been affected.

In his reaction, Obi called for thorough investigations and arrest of the culprits.

“I received, with deep shock and sadness, the news of the painful killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“I strongly condemn the killing of Barr Chukwu in all its entirety. Human lives must remain precious, irrespective of political affiliation. The mindless bloodletting that occurs in the nation is beyond depressing. We must not continue to toe this dangerous path.

“Enough of the killings; now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss.

“I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book, the perpetrators of this crime, and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation,” he said.

