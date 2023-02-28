INEC declares Atiku, PDP winners of presidential election in Bauchi

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been declared winner of the presidential elections in Bauchi state.

The declaration was made Monday evening at Mahmud Yakubu Conference Hall, Bauchi State INEC office by the State Presidential Returning Officer, Professor Abulkarim Sabo Mohammed from Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State.

The Retuning officer declared that after collating results from the 20 LGAs of the state, the main opposition PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the Presidential election in Bauchi after polling a total of 426,607 votes.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu polled a total of 316,694 while the NNPP and its candidate polled a total of 72,103 just as the LP and its candidate polled a total of 27,373 votes.

He gave the total of Registered voters in the state as 2,749,268; accredited voters: for the Election was 899,769 while the total valid votes was 853,516, rejected votes were 29,030 and total votes cast 882,546.

Collation of the presidential election result by 20 LGAs

1.Kirfi

APC- 9,599

NNPP – 2,544

PDP – 13,431

LP – 33

2. Misau

APC – 14,199

NNPP – 4,115

PDP – 18,354

LP – 48

3. Katagum

APC – 20,030

NNPP – 9,672

PDP – 22,987

Lp -493

4. Ganjuwa

APC – 13,021

NNPP – 4,287

PDP – 17,380

LP – 222

5. Ningi

APC 20,587

NNPP 4,023

PDP 21,619

LP 56

6. Gamawa

APC – 13,955

NNPP – 5,127

PDP – 15,469

LP – 53

7. Alkaleri

APC – 12,238

NNPP – 1,232

PDP – 25,098

LP – 147

8. Toro

APC – 40,150

NNPP – 5,375

PDP – 37,169

LP – 2,517

9. Shira

APC – 14,369

NNPP – 8,555

PDP – 20,683

LP – 54

10. Itas Gadau

APC – 11,978

NNPP – 6,315

PDP – 11,757

LP – 36

11. Tafawa Balewa

APC – 17,897

NNPP – 1,281

PDP – 30,585

LP – 8,776

12. Zaki

APC – 13,916

NNPP – 2,910

PDP – 20,897

LP – 19

13. Bauchi

APC – 44,925

NNPP – 3,927

PDP – 70,874

PL – 7,041

14. Warji LGA:

APC 11,862

LP 185

PDP 17,732

NNPP 424

15. Bogoro LGA:

APC 4,850

LP 6,866

NNPP 798

PDP 15,156

16. Dass LGA:

APC 10,939

LP 705

NNPP 397

PDP 13,242

17. Jama’are LGA:

APC 8,410

LP 22

NNPP 3,638

PDP 12,535

18. Dambam LGA:

APC 7,588

LP 42

NNPP 2,586

PDP 12,203

19. Giade LGA

APC 10,382

LP 17

NNPP 4002

PDP 11,977

29. Darazo LGA

APC 16,070

LP 41

NNPP 1,895

PDP 17,459

Final result of presidential election in Bauchi state.

A – 237

AA – 399

AAC – 180

ADC – 1,291

ADP – 1,447

APC – 316,694

APGA – 906

APM – 489

APP – 215

BP – 224

LP – 27,373

NNPP – 72,103

NLN – 1,062

PDP – 426,607

PRP – 1,824

SDP – 924

YPP – 645

ZLP – 896

Total valid votes – 853,516

Total votes rejected – 29,030

Total votes cast – 882,546

Total registered voters – 2749268

Total accredited voters – 899,769

Returning officer of the presidential election

