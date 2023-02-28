Politics
INEC declares Atiku, PDP winners of presidential election in Bauchi
Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been declared winner of the presidential elections in Bauchi state.
The declaration was made Monday evening at Mahmud Yakubu Conference Hall, Bauchi State INEC office by the State Presidential Returning Officer, Professor Abulkarim Sabo Mohammed from Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa State.
The Retuning officer declared that after collating results from the 20 LGAs of the state, the main opposition PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the Presidential election in Bauchi after polling a total of 426,607 votes.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu polled a total of 316,694 while the NNPP and its candidate polled a total of 72,103 just as the LP and its candidate polled a total of 27,373 votes.
He gave the total of Registered voters in the state as 2,749,268; accredited voters: for the Election was 899,769 while the total valid votes was 853,516, rejected votes were 29,030 and total votes cast 882,546.
Collation of the presidential election result by 20 LGAs
1.Kirfi
APC- 9,599
NNPP – 2,544
PDP – 13,431
LP – 33
2. Misau
APC – 14,199
NNPP – 4,115
PDP – 18,354
LP – 48
3. Katagum
APC – 20,030
NNPP – 9,672
PDP – 22,987
Lp -493
4. Ganjuwa
APC – 13,021
NNPP – 4,287
PDP – 17,380
LP – 222
5. Ningi
APC 20,587
NNPP 4,023
PDP 21,619
LP 56
6. Gamawa
APC – 13,955
NNPP – 5,127
PDP – 15,469
LP – 53
7. Alkaleri
APC – 12,238
NNPP – 1,232
PDP – 25,098
LP – 147
8. Toro
APC – 40,150
NNPP – 5,375
PDP – 37,169
LP – 2,517
9. Shira
APC – 14,369
NNPP – 8,555
PDP – 20,683
LP – 54
10. Itas Gadau
APC – 11,978
NNPP – 6,315
PDP – 11,757
LP – 36
11. Tafawa Balewa
APC – 17,897
NNPP – 1,281
PDP – 30,585
LP – 8,776
12. Zaki
APC – 13,916
NNPP – 2,910
PDP – 20,897
LP – 19
13. Bauchi
APC – 44,925
NNPP – 3,927
PDP – 70,874
PL – 7,041
14. Warji LGA:
APC 11,862
LP 185
PDP 17,732
NNPP 424
15. Bogoro LGA:
APC 4,850
LP 6,866
NNPP 798
PDP 15,156
16. Dass LGA:
APC 10,939
LP 705
NNPP 397
PDP 13,242
17. Jama’are LGA:
APC 8,410
LP 22
NNPP 3,638
PDP 12,535
18. Dambam LGA:
APC 7,588
LP 42
NNPP 2,586
PDP 12,203
19. Giade LGA
APC 10,382
LP 17
NNPP 4002
PDP 11,977
29. Darazo LGA
APC 16,070
LP 41
NNPP 1,895
PDP 17,459
Final result of presidential election in Bauchi state.
A – 237
AA – 399
AAC – 180
ADC – 1,291
ADP – 1,447
APC – 316,694
APGA – 906
APM – 489
APP – 215
BP – 224
LP – 27,373
NNPP – 72,103
NLN – 1,062
PDP – 426,607
PRP – 1,824
SDP – 924
YPP – 645
ZLP – 896
Total valid votes – 853,516
Total votes rejected – 29,030
Total votes cast – 882,546
Total registered voters – 2749268
Total accredited voters – 899,769
Returning officer of the presidential election
From: Yemi Kanji ,
