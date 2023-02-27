Atiku wins in Gombe

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been declared winner of the election in Gombe State.

The former Vice President of Nigeria secured a landslide victory going by the results released from all eleven Local Government Areas of the state.

While announcing the results in the early hours of Monday at about 01:00am, the Gombe State Collation Officer: Professor Maimuna Waziri, Vice Chancellor (VC) Federal University Gashua in Yobe state, said that, Atiku Abubakar who runs his ticket with Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, polled the highest votes of 319,123.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came a distant second with 146,977 votes in an election that was reported to be generally peaceful all over the state.

Professor Waziri said that the total registered voters in the state stood at 1,549,243 while accredited voters for the election were 542,997.

She also explained that the total votes cast stood at 533,778 while the total valid votes stood at 510,043. The rejected votes during the election was 23,735.

In the same election results, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, polled a total of 26,160 votes while that of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso got 10,520 votes.

