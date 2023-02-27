Politics
Ayade loses bid to return to Senate, as Jarigbe clinches seat
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has lost his bid to return to the Senate after losing the Cross River North Senatorial district seat to incumbent Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s National Assembly.
Senator Jarigbe polled a total of 76,145 to defeat Ayade, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 56, 595 votes in the poll.
The result declaring Sen. Jarigbe as the winner of the exercise was announced in the early hours of Monday by the returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, on behalf of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO:Cross River PDP tags Gov Ayade inhumane for going on with Calabar carnival despite tragedy
Ayade, who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, was making a bid to return to the Upper Chamber at the end of his two terms as governor of the state.
Jarigbe on the other hand, was a two-time member of the House of Representatives who was elected into the Senate through a bye-election following the death of the senator who represented the district, Dr Rose Okoh, in September 2021 .
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...