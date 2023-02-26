Politics
Daniel, Yayi, Jimoh Ibrahim secure senate seats
The trio of former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, Olamilekan Yayi and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, have secured seats in the 10th National Assembly.
Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ogun-East Senatorial election held on Saturday, polled 115,147 votes to defeat Ajibola Kalejaiye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 58,708 votes.
In Ogun West District, Solomon Adeola also of the APC was declared the winner after he scored 112, 887 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ganiyu Obanibasiri of the PDP, who got 60,189 votes.
READ ALSO: APC clears House of Reps seats in Ogun
Ibrahim won the Ondo South district election following his victory over the state’s former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.
The businessman garnered 110,665 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 65, 784 votes in the election.
