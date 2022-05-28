Jimoh Ibrahim wins APC senatorial ticket in Ondo

Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District.

Ibrahim polled 190 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mathew Oyerinmade, who got 92 votes in the election held at Stella Maris College in the area.

Boye Oyewunmi secured 23 votes while the duo of Olusola Iji and Morayo Lebi scored nine votes each.

Another aspirant, Muyiwa Akinfolarin, recorded zero votes.

The Returning Officer, Yinka Orokoto, who announced the result, described the election as free and fair.

He added that 330 delegates were registered for the election, seven were absent and 323 were accredited for the exercise.

Orokoto said: “The election is free, fair and transparent as you can see. Thanks to electoral officers, party agents, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agents for a hitch-free election.

“I hereby declare Ibrahim as the winner of this primary, having polled the highest votes of 190 out of 323 votes.”

In his acceptance speech, Ibrahim thanked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, for their unflinching support.

He said: “I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, mankind, and Governor Akeredolu, a hegemon of politics in Ondo State, who remains the leader.

“I also thank all my team for their hard work. I appreciate the delegates and other aspirants who participated in the election.”

