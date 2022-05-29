Music executive Ubi Franklin loses APC House of Assembly primary in Cross River

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, on Saturday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Yakurr State Constituency 1 in Cross River State.

The Made Men Music (Triple MG) record executive was defeated by the Special Adviser on Security to the Cross River State Governor, Cyril Omiji, in the exercise held at Ugep.

Read also: Ubi Franklin narrates how 10-year-old Chrisland School pupil was molested, assault recorded, shared on instagram

Omiji polled 17 votes to secure the APC ticket for the 2023 election in the constituency while Franklin garnered 12 votes.

The third aspirant, Ubi Itam, got 11 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now