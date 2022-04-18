Entertainment
Ubi Franklin narrates how 10-year-old Chrisland School pupil was molested, assault recorded, shared on instagram
Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has narrated how his friend’s 10-year-old daughter was s3xually molested, recorded and the video shared on Instagram.
The Made Men Music co-founder made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Read also: Music executive Ubi Franklin responds to Timaya’s threat on social media
He mentioned in his post that the parents of the young lady, a student of Chrisland School, VGC, Lagos, only found out after the video was shared on Instagram.
“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram, and the school concealed it for a month,” he tweeted.
While updating the tweets, the Triple MG head honcho revealed that the school has since suspended the child.
He continued:
Ubi Franklin’s revelation is coming only a few months after 12-year-old Dowen College scholar, Sylvester Oromoni died under controversial circumstances in his school.
