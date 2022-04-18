Ubi Franklin narrates how 10-year-old Chrisland School pupil was molested, assault recorded, shared on instagram

Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has narrated how his friend’s 10-year-old daughter was s3xually molested, recorded and the video shared on Instagram.

The Made Men Music co-founder made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Read also: Music executive Ubi Franklin responds to Timaya’s threat on social media

He mentioned in his post that the parents of the young lady, a student of Chrisland School, VGC, Lagos, only found out after the video was shared on Instagram.

“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram, and the school concealed it for a month,” he tweeted.

While updating the tweets, the Triple MG head honcho revealed that the school has since suspended the child.

He continued:

Ubi Franklin’s revelation is coming only a few months after 12-year-old Dowen College scholar, Sylvester Oromoni died under controversial circumstances in his school.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now