Sen-elect, Jimoh Ibrahim, reveals how Nigeria govt can pay back debts ‘in 90 days’

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, a millionaire businessman and incoming senator, has suggested a strategy for Nigeria to pay back its debts within 90 days.

Ibrahim suggested during a Channels Television appearance on Politics Today, on Tuesday night, that the government should contact five EXIM institutions to obtain a loan that is five times the amount already owed.

“I can give you a strategy that can make you pay back the debts in 90 days. All you have to do is to call five EXIM banks, including China EXIM bank,” he said.

“Take a loan about five times whatever you are owing currently, do a bridge gap financing, and then pay off what you are owing. Then you will have a surplus, do a repayment programme for 40 years and then have an honorarium period of 10 years and you are out of the debt.”

During the programme, the Ondo-born businessman also spoke about Nigeria’s security challenges, especially the Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the nation for over a decade.

He described Boko Haram as a political problem, asking the president to return Nigerian troops to their barracks.

“Boko Haram is a political problem. You have to socialise politically to solve Boko haram. The first thing Mr President has to do is to withdraw soldiers from the front(line) and return them back to the barracks,” he stated.

“Children that left NDA as a lieutenant, they have become major-general and the war is still there. Is the military a challenge to ourselves? No.”

He also advised President Bola Tinubu to “go into political socialization. You have to socialise domestically. Assuming you have spent 10 per cent of $1.2 trillion on political socialisation, Boko Haram would have disappeared.

“But you spent 89 per cent on a factor that is not significant to confront Boko Haram, Boko Haram will still be there.”

