APC clears House of Reps seats in Ogun

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the House of Representatives seats in Ogun State.

The ruling party won the seats in Egbado North/Imeko-Afon, Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside, Egbado-south/Ipokia, and Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituencies.

A three-time governorship candidate in the state, Gboyega Isiaka, was declared winner of the Egbado- North/ Imeko-Afon federal constituency seat after he defeated Olusoji Titus Eweje of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Adeosun, who announced the results at the collation center in Egabdo North Local Government Area of the state, said Isiaka scored 29,543 votes while the PDP candidate polled 17,760 votes.

Also, the Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Segun Adekoya of the PDP lost to Adegbesan Joseph of the APC in the Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency.

Adekoya, who is popularly known as “Attacker” polled 25,450, while Joseph garnered 35,708 votes.

In the Egbado-South/Ipokia federal constituency, the APC candidate, Abiodun Akinlade was declared the winner of the election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ola Jacob, said Akinlade polled 26, 171 to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 22 573 votes.

