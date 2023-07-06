Gbenga Daniel writes Gov Abiodun to stop over N600,000 monthly allowances

The former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has requested Governor Dapo Abiodun to stop his monthly pension and allowances totaling N676,376.95.

The ex-governor, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said good conscience informed his decision on the payment of the allowances.

Daniel was elected as senator representing Ogun East in the February 25 election.

He also ruled the state from 2003 to 2011.

READ ALSO: Former Ogun gov, Gbenga Daniel, dumps PDP for APC

The ex-governor wrote: “After my inauguration at the senate, I wrote H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, CON on June 14, 2023, to notify him of my decision to have the monthly payment of N676,376.95 kobo being gross payment for my pension and allowances as former governor of the Ogun state suspended immediately,” he tweeted.

“This decision, I made, in good conscience, moral principles, and guiding ethics.

“It is also important to state that this is the only payment and package I get from the state government as a former governor.”

After my inauguration at the Senate, I wrote H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, CON on June 14, 2023, to notify him of my decision to have the monthly payment of N676,376.95kobo being gross payment for my pension and allowances as former governor of the Ogun State suspended… pic.twitter.com/q1LV3u5iyo — Gbenga Daniel (@JustusOGD) July 6, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now