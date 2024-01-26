Ogun: Gov Abiodun breaks silence, gives reasons for Speaker’s impeachment

Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, on Thursday, broke his silence on the impeachment of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, linking it to long-standing “internal wrangling in the Assembly.

According to Abiodun, the internal wrangling at the Assembly had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

It would be recalled that Oluomo was impeached on Tuesday by 18 members of the Ogun State House of Assembly. He was immediately replaced by another ranking lawmaker, Oludaisi Elemide, representing the Odeda State constituency.

Abiodun and the leadership of the Ogun APC had kept mum over the development until Thursday, 48 hours later, when the governor broke his silence, saying he and the Ogun APC leadership were working to resolve the issue amicably.

A statement on Thursday by Governor Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, read: “The Government of Ogun State has keenly taken note of the events on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday regarding the alleged impeachment of the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, by members of the legislative arm during a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Bolanle Ajayi.

“Working with the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress, the government intends to see all the contending issues resolved in a democratic, fair, and just manner.

“There had been internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

“The Ogun State Government notes that the honourable members have openly stated that their grouse is not with the governor, to whom they again pledged their loyalty.

“It is the prerogative of members of the House of Assembly to choose their leadership in line with the constitution and the law guiding the conduct of the Assembly.

“The Ogun State Government, along with the party leadership, have intervened to ensure that whatever disagreement members have is resolved peacefully and amicably, so that the delivery of democratic dividends to our people will not be hampered in any way.

“The Ogun State Government considers all members of the House of Assembly as partners in the building of our future agenda and will always prioritise issues that affect them.”

