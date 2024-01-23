Ogun State Assembly Speaker, Oluomo, impeached

Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has been impeached as the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly by 18 lawmakers out of the 26 members of the assembly, during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

The Assembly equally elected Mr. Oludaisi Elemide, who is currently representing Odeda State Constituency at the Assembly, as the new Speaker.

According to reports, Adegoke Adeyanju, an APC lawmaker, representing Yewa North 1 State Constituency moved the motion for Oluomo’s impeachment, while it was seconded by another APC lawmaker, Ademola Adeniran, who is representing Sagamu II State Constituency.

It was also gathered that Adeyanju had entered the Assembly chamber with the Maze in company of other lawmakers.

The new Speaker, Elemide, while speaking to newsmen after his election, explained that the people of the state should expect the best from him.

He said: “We are law abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been change in leadership.

“18 members signed for me to be the Speaker. People should remain calm. We are in custody of all the authority of the House. We are saying that the new leadership will support the governor.

He also clarified that Governor Dapo Abiodun knows nothing about the impeachment.

Also speaking, Mr Damilola Soneye, who represents Obafemi Owode State Constituency, noted that the office of the Speaker is to be first among equals.

“The Speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct which bothers on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves,” he said.

The Clerk and the Deputy Clerk, Mr Deji Adeyemo and Mrs Funmilayo Adeyemi were also at the plenary.

Security personnel, including the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were in large numbers at the Assembly complex.

