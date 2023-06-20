Oluomo re-elected speaker of Ogun Assembly

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was re-elected to the position on Tuesday.

This followed his nomination for the position by the lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota ll Constituency, Musefiu Lamidi, and seconded by his colleague from Ijebu East, Mr. Ifedolapo Owode, at the plenary in Abeokuta.

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Yewa South, Mrs. Lateefat Ajayi, was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly following her nomination by the member representing Ijebu Ode Constituency, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Bakare and seconded by Olusegun Kaka from Ijebu North Il.

The election of Oluomo and Ajayi followed the announcement by the Assembly Clerk, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, on the need for the elections of the speaker, his deputy, and other principal officers of the House.

In his acceptance speech, Oluomo thanked God for the opportunity and promised that the 10th assembly would work for the peace and progress of the state.

He assured the people of the state that the legislature would make laws that would ensure the growth and development of the state.

The speaker said: “I won’t take your support for granted. I appreciate all members for the opportunity. We shall run one House that will bring dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We shall work together for the progress of the state. We shall work with the Executive without compromising the issue of welfare of people and development of the state.”

