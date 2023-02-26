Police responds to video of thugs threatening voters on election day

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it will commence investigation into the polling units where voters were allegedly harassed into voting for a particular party in yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

A Twitter user, @omoelerinjare had posted a video online showing a polling unit in Surulere area of Lagos state where voters were asked to go back home if they know they were not going to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is happening right now at Fehintola Giwa Street Aguda, Surulere, Lagos state. They are asking people who won’t vote APC should go home. INEC what’s happening. Explain to us”, the Twitter user had said.

“If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you come here. I go come look am, if I see you vote another party, you go enter wahala”, a man was seen saying in pidgin English in the video.

The spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while reqcting to the video via his Twitter handle, described the act as criminal and against the Electoral Act 2022.

“This is totally criminal and against the Electoral Act, 2022. Investigation and prosecution will commence”, Hundeyin wrote.

