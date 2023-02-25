Oluomo, thug caught on video threatening Igbos, others to vote APC (Videos)

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been caught in a viral video threatening to deal with any Igbo person who goes to a particular polling unit to vote.

Though the PU was not specified, commenters on the video say the incident happened somewhere in the Oshodi area where MC Oluomo holds sway.

See MC Oluomo pic.twitter.com/W4lNuhrwrS — Ahuoiza Avosuahi (@esther_onyiyi) February 25, 2023

“I repeat am again. Any Igbo wey dem born well, make him come vote for here. Shebi I dey here. If dem born dem well, make dem come vote for here,” he insisted in the 15 seconds video as police officers try to calm him down.

see video



READ ALSO:Court to rule on suit seeking to stop MC Oluomo from election duties Friday

Prior to the election, many non-indigenes, especially Igbos in the state, had complained of attempts to disenfranchise them with the denial of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), as well as threats of violence against them.

See MC Oluomo pic.twitter.com/W4lNuhrwrS — Ahuoiza Avosuahi (@esther_onyiyi) February 25, 2023

In another viral video, a thug suspected to be sympathetic to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been caught on video at a polling unit telling voters they must vote for the ruling party or they should go home without voting.

The incident reportedly happened at the Fehintola Giwa Street Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State, as voters were trying to get through with their accreditation before voting.

In the video, the thug is heard saying:

“This place na APC o. If you no wan vote for APC, make you go home o. If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you to vote. If I see you vote another party, I go call Luger. This area na APC territory o.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now