EFCC arrests Benue PDP campaign DG with money allegedly meant for vote buying

The Director General of the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Cletus Tyokyaa, has been reportedly arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the sum of N100,000 allegedly meant for vote buying.

Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed the arrest of Tyokyaa while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit R16 at the premises of Government Science and Technical College, Gbanjimba, in Guma local government area, said the arrest of the DG over such a paltry sum was a shame.

“This is a shame. The EFCC officials this morning in Guma here arrested our DG campaign because they found just N100,000 on him,” he said

Ortom went further to lambast the EFCC officials, labelling them as agents of destabilisation.

“EFCC is becoming an agent of destabilisation. Why should they pick somebody because of N100,000? Personally, I have more than that.”

When contacted, spokesman of the agency in the state, Bayo Adeniran, said the case was under investigation.

“The case is under investigation please,” Adeniran said.

