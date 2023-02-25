News
EFCC arrests Benue PDP campaign DG with money allegedly meant for vote buying
The Director General of the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Cletus Tyokyaa, has been reportedly arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the sum of N100,000 allegedly meant for vote buying.
Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed the arrest of Tyokyaa while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit R16 at the premises of Government Science and Technical College, Gbanjimba, in Guma local government area, said the arrest of the DG over such a paltry sum was a shame.
“This is a shame. The EFCC officials this morning in Guma here arrested our DG campaign because they found just N100,000 on him,” he said
Ortom went further to lambast the EFCC officials, labelling them as agents of destabilisation.
READ ALSO:PDP complains of malfunctioning BVAS in Benue, Abuja
“EFCC is becoming an agent of destabilisation. Why should they pick somebody because of N100,000? Personally, I have more than that.”
When contacted, spokesman of the agency in the state, Bayo Adeniran, said the case was under investigation.
“The case is under investigation please,” Adeniran said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...