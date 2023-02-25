PDP complains of malfunctioning BVAS in Benue, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm over the malfunctioning of some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in some polling units, particularly in Benue State and Abuja.

In a tweet on its verified handle, @OfficialPDPNigeria, the main opposition party said the electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), refused to work in the units.

#Nigeriadecide2023:

Bivas is currently not login in at Polling Unit 001, IJIGBAN WARD, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. Please, urgent attention is needed as Voters are stranded. @inecnigeria, please take note. #NigeriaDecides — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 25, 2023

“Bivas is currently not login in at Polling Unit 001, IJIGBAN WARD, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. Please, urgent attention is needed as Voters are stranded. @inecnigeria, please take note. #NigeriaDecides,” it tweeted.

#Nigeriadecide2023

Bvas is not functioning at Tungamaje, Primary Health Care Center, Polling units 007, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. @inecnigeria, please take note. pic.twitter.com/448NaGKN3O — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 25, 2023

In another tweet, the party wrote;

“Bvas is not functioning at Tungamaje, Primary Health Care Center, Polling units 007, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. @inecnigeria, please take note.”

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike and his wife were unable to vote as the BVAS failed to capture them. After several tries, they were asked to go return later for the INEC officials to remedy the situation.

