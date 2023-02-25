Kwankwaso laments bottlenecks in 2023 election process

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has bemoaned the stressful process involved in voting.

Kwankwaso made this observation while speaking with reporters after casting his vote in Kano.

He said, “Some of the data on the ballot papers were not clear and this should be sorted in the future.

“The elections was started late and the system was a bit cumbersome and there is a need to speeden it so people can vote in time across the country.”

