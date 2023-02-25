Peter Obi denies stepping down for PDPs Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has stepped down for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Pete Obi who refuted the claims moments after casting his vote around 11.48 pm at Amatutu village Ward 019 Agulu, Anaocha local government area of Anambra State said he cannot step down for anybody.

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party noted while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote that he has the capacity and mental ability to lead Nigeria.

Obi, who was accompanied by his wife, Margaret, also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a well-organised presidential election.

The presidential hopeful also said that there is no big man in the village where he is currently.

“I am in the village like every other one, there is no big man here, all of us are equal because God created everyone equally”, he said.

