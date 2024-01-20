NNPP BoT asks INEC to update party records, insists on Kwankwaso, others’ expulsion

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Temitope Aluko, on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update its records on the membership of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement in Abuja, Aluko also urged the media to respect the NNPP constitution by recognising officers duly elected in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He said NNPP chieftains including the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the entire members of the old National Working Committee (NWC) led by Alhaji Abbah Kawu had been expelled and INEC was duly informed in that regard.

The BoT chairman noted that INEC had no power to meddle in the internal affairs of a political party.

A faction of NNPP on September 5 last year expelled Kwankwaso over his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

This followed his suspension by the party’s leadership at the national convention held on August 29 last year in Lagos.

Aluko said: “Once again, may we use this public space to remind the INEC, through its Chairman, that we have requested the urgent need to update their records of the National Executive Committee of the NNPP.

“It is instructive to indicate herein that the constitution of the NNPP is supreme and binding on all members, without prejudice to the overarching Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act.

READ ALSO: NNPP denies reports of plan to occupy Supreme Court, foreign missions over judgment

“With the nation’s Constitution being the unquestionable groundnorm, every other establishment in Nigeria derives its powers of establishment and operations from the said Constitution.

“However, INEC does not have powers to meddle in the internal administration and management of political parties.

“Otherwise, it will be tantamount to avoidable breach of the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate.

“What we try to put across herein is simple and unambiguous.

“The extant powers of the board members of the NNPP about resolution of the party’s internal matters are very clear.

“The board has powers to call to order any member who acts contrary to its norms.”

He pointed out that the unceremonious exit of the NNPP former National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, Prof. Angwe Samuel and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi among others were indications that all was not well with the internal administration of the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now