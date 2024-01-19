Politics
‘A sound democrat’ – Gov Mutfwang praises Tinubu for not interfering in Plateau election dispute
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday, commended President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the governorship election disputes in the state.
The Supreme Court last Friday upheld Mutfwang’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.
The apex court also affirmed the election of seven other governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Alex Otti (Abia), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Hyacinth Alia (Benue) the same day.
The court equally upheld the election of six other governors today.
Mutfwang, who addressed State House Correspondents at the end of a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja, said the judgments were also a reflection of the independence of the judicial arm of government.
He said: “In my case and several others, I’m sure, we can attest to the fact that Mr. President allowed the judiciary to perform its functions as it should, thereby guaranteeing its independence.
READ ALSO: Plateau: Dogara charges Tinubu to go after terrorists, sponsors
“I am here to thank him for exercising that restraint because those who wanted to pervert justice also brought tremendous pressure on him to interfere.
“I must put it that Mr. President, in choosing not to interfere, is a credit to his statesmanship; it is a credit to his credentials as a sound democrat.
“This is the only way we can ensure that our institutions mature to the point where they can guarantee not only the survival of democracy, but also ensure that institutions survive, develop and outlive individuals.”
On security, the governor said the situation was under control as security agencies and the state government were putting up strong surveillance to fish out the perpetrators of evil.
“Things are relatively calm at the moment. The security agencies are in pursuit of the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, especially what we experienced during the Christmas period.
“We’re doing our best, together with the federal government and international donor partners, to be able to mitigate the pain of those families who lost their loved ones, and also those who are internally displaced,” he added.
