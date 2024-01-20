Politics
‘ I’m still in the race,’ Ize-Iyamu dismisses reports on disqualification from Edo APC governorship primary
One of the governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has dismissed reports on his disqualification from next month’s primary election by the party’s screening committee.
There were reports that the APC screening committee led by Prof Julius Ihonvbere had cleared six aspirants for the election and disqualified 23 others.
Ize-Iyamu, who addressed his supporters at the Benin Airport on Saturday, said he was still in the race.
He dismissed the reports as outright falsehood, saying the APC National Working Committee (APC) had declared that all aspirants were free to purchase nomination forms for the election.
The aspirant also described his relationship with former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as cordial.
Ize-Iyamu was defeated by Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 and 2020 governorship elections in Edo State.
READ ALSO: Court rules against Ize-Iyamu, insists on jurisdiction in N700m money laundering case
He said: “I want to assure you that I am in the race and by next week by the grace of God I will buy the expression of interest form. Any Edo person is worthy of the ticket and I am not a stranger. I want to assure you that your support will not be in vain and there is nothing to worry about.
“When you are contesting for an election, there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories. The highest organ of our party issued a statement on the Edo governorship election and specifically said that all those who have aspirations to run for governorship should go and collect the forms.
“And that they are the only ones that can set up a screening committee which they will do at the appropriate time and if you look at the earlier timetable released you will find the schedule there.”
