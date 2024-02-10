Three local councils’ chairmen dump APC for NNPP in Kano

The chairmen of three local government areas of Kano on Saturday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The defectors were the chairman of Dawakin Tofa LGA, Alhaji Ado Tamba Kwa, and the Vice Chairman, Yahaya Labour.

Others are Chairman of Nasarawa LGA, Auwal Aramposa and Chairman of Garin Malam LGA, Mudaisir Aliyu.

Some councilors and advisers also joined the NNPP and they were all received by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, at a ceremony in Kano.

In his address at the event, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to improve security and development in the state.

He said: “We are committed, with the support of our party to deliver on this progress; we are going to continue with infrastructure expansion in all parts of the state.”

READ ALSO: Kano APC accuses NNPP of stage managing protest against court ruling

He stressed that the goal of the government was to unite and develop the state.

“We have undertaken development projects across the state without discrimination.

“We are also going to encourage the LGAs to do similar interventions in their headquarters and other major settlements.

“We have to put all hands on deck, it doesn’t matter where you are coming from and who you worship, we all believe in one God and ethnicity, what matters is what you can contribute to our state.

“We are going to spend the years with your support and prayers, to improve security, unity of purpose and development of the state.

“We want to create a new set of future leaders for Kano State.

“We cannot achieve that until we unite and stop listening to ethnic and religious bigots who see everything through the lens of religion.

“Political differences and ethnicity don’t build roads, do not provide education or health care, it is people working together with the unity of purpose.”

The NNPP chairman in the state, Hashimu Gumburawa, welcomed the defectors to the party.

He said politics was a game and those who played well would achieve its dividends.

“Nothing can be so beautiful as what has happened today. I am glad more people from different parts of the state are now getting it right,” Gumburawa said.

