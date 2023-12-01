Kano APC accuses NNPP of stage managing protest against court ruling

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State on Thursday, denounced the supporters of the ruling New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) over the continuous protests in the state capital due to a purported inconsistency in the Court of Appeal order that resulted in Governor Abba Yusuf’s dismissal.

The NNPP supporters’ demonstration, according to the opposition APC, was being stage managed, and violated the Peace Accord that the state’s political parties agreed prior to the March 18 governorship election.

Kano has been rocked by protests since last week when inconsistencies were found in the Court of Appeal’s ruling, which removed Yusuf from the NNPP and named APC candidate Nasiru Gawuna the victor of the Kano governorship election.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Kano, an APC chieftain and former Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, alleged that the Yusuf government was funding the protests to create to whip up sentiment.

Kwankwaso maintained that the court judgment was fair.

“These judgments were passed in accordance with the constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act, as amended. Not happy with the judgment, the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement have engaged in massive propaganda, thereby insulting the judiciary and trying to instigate political violence in Kano

“This is a violation of the Peace Accord that was signed at the Police Command recently, part of which has banned such public assemblies,” Kwankwaso said.

He said contrary to what was being portrayed by the NNPP government, the state was experiencing peace and tranquility with everybody going about their businesses.

“These protests are stage-managed and deliberately intended to create tension in the state and make it look like all is not well.

“The people of Kano are with APC and with Gawuna and Ganduje. We won our election and the court detected the invalid votes they mischievously placed during the polls and cancelled them, and ours were returned to us,” he said.

