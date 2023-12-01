Presidency: Nigerians will see effect of 2024 budget within a short time

The Presidency has promised that Nigerians will experience the effects of the 2024 budget as soon as feasible.

Kunle Olanrewaju, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, offered this guarantee on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will begin to see the effect of the 2024 budget and will have reason to smile.

“Things are not very rosy for the average Nigerian; all of us are in the shoes, and we believe that we must change the narratives.

“And of course, that is why the President has focused this particular budget on solving the basic problems, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and social development.

“The indices are clear that we have problems in our hands, but like a good warrior, you don’t run away from war. I can assure you that we will begin to see the effect of this budget within the shortest possible time.

“Nigeria will clearly see that at the end of the tunnel, there is light,” he said.

During his first budget presentation to the National Assembly on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu stated that the planned N27.5 trillion 2024 budget will guarantee microeconomic stability, reduce poverty, and increase access to social security.

Priority issues that the president emphasised included poverty alleviation, human capital development, macroeconomic stability, macroeconomic security, local employment creation, and social security.

