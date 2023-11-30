News
Nigerian Govt wades into feud between Chevron, local communities on trust fund
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on Wednesday waded into the conflict involving Chevron Nigeria Limited and the communities in exploration and production area, in Warri, Delta State.
The host communities’ trust fund is the source of contention between Chevron and the locals.
Chevron and the towns of Ugbororo, Ugbegugun, and Dembele in the state’s Warri South Local Government are at odds over the name of the host community trust fund that was set up for the communities and the make-up of its Board of Trustees.
According to reports, residents of the three towns protested in the vicinity of the Escravos Terminal, accusing Chevron of violating the Petroleum Industry Act (2021).
Speaking on the situation, the NUPRC asked all sides in the conflict to keep the peace while the issue was being resolved.
The chief executive of the commission, Gbenga Komolafe, implored the disputing parties to uphold the status quo and guarantee that peace prevailed in the operational region during a meeting at the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja.
The statement from the commission read in part, “Having listened to the submissions of the parties, Komolafe issued a regulatory position and directed Chevron on the resolution of the matter which must be implemented within two weeks. He emphasised that the law which was very explicit on the matter in contention must be obeyed by all the parties concerned.
“Among other directives, Komolafe called for the immediate convening of consultation meetings with the communities on the proper delineation and naming of the fund in compliance with the PIA and the re-composition of the Board of Trustees in line with an earlier directive of the commission.
“The process which must be supervised by the Commission’s Warri Regional Office is expected to be finalised and the report sent to the Commission within two weeks,” he said.
