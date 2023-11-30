News
Senate to summon IOCs over non-remittance to NDDC
Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Thursday decried the non-payment of funds owed the commission by International Oil Companies (IOCs).
The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong, who spoke at an interactive session with the management of the NDDC in Abuja, said the committee would summon IOCs that had refused to make remittances to the commission.
He said: “It seems as though the NDDC has a revenue issue, revenue issue because the IOCs and the Federal Government are not remitting what they ought to.
“When you have a situation where you have a debt profile of over a trillion naira, you are no longer talking about sustainable development.
“When you have a debt profile that is very high, contractors with a capacity to deliver will run away from your contracts. We have to reverse the trend.
“It is a contravention for any IOC or any Federal Government parastatal agency to refuse to adhere to the law establishing the commission.”
He stressed that the Act of Parliament establishing the NDDC stipulated the contribution of the federal government and the IOCs for the development of the Niger Delta.
Ekpeyong added: “We will nip the backward and negative trend that had been the story of the Commission over the last couple of years.
“This is for conceiving, planning and implementation of projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.
“The Commission has performed creditably in certain areas, but has failed to perform in others.
“Worthy of note is its performance over the course of the 9th Assembly. I feel there was a breakdown in the relationship between the Commission and the 9th Assembly.
“It is imperative at the beginning of this 10th Assembly that we start off on a good footing.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...